Dr. Jyoti Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jyoti Patel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Physicians Pain Center105 Southpark Blvd Ste C300, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 808-7246
Ouch PA800 Zeagler Dr Ste 510, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 325-7887
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Patel for many years now and have always been treated with respect and care. I have had many procedures done by her for lower back and neck pain. I Have recommended to to several people.
About Dr. Jyoti Patel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801828553
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
