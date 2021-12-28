See All Interventional Cardiologists in West Palm Beach, FL
Dr. Jyoti Mohanty, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jyoti Mohanty, MD

Interventional Cardiology
3.5 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jyoti Mohanty, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Cook County Hospital

Dr. Mohanty works at ADVANCED CARDIOVASCULAR CONSULTANTS in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Mangonia Park, FL, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cardiovascular Consultants
    5305 Greenwood Ave Ste 204, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6060
    Monday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 3:30pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Cardiovascular Consultants
    927 45th St Ste 201, Mangonia Park, FL 33407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6060
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Advanced Cardiovascular Consultants
    3345 Burns Rd Ste 202, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-6777
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 11:30am
    Thursday
    8:30am - 11:30am
  4. 4
    Advanced Cardiovascular Consultants
    1002 S Old Dixie Hwy Ste 101, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 882-6060
    Friday
    12:30pm - 2:00pm
  5. 5
    Jupiter Lakes Physician Group PA
    210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 4202, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 744-3467
  6. 6
    Diet and Weight Loss Centers of Palm Beach Gardens
    2513 BURNS RD, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-6777
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  7. 7
    TFPS PBG Burns Road, Ste 101
    3375 Burns Rd Ste 101, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 366-6777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Coronary Interventional Procedures Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Jyoti Mohanty, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cree
    NPI Number
    • 1841245917
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cook County Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jyoti Mohanty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohanty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mohanty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mohanty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mohanty has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Murmur and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohanty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohanty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohanty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohanty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohanty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

