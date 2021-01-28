Dr. Jyoti Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyoti Desai, MD
Overview
Dr. Jyoti Desai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
UNLV Health3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 303, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (702) 508-5254
UNLV Health1707 W Charleston Blvd Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 514-6458
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
helped me a lot
About Dr. Jyoti Desai, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1194024687
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine Ob Gyn
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Preeclampsia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.