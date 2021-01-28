Overview

Dr. Jyoti Desai, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Preeclampsia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.