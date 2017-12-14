Dr. Jyoti Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyoti Datta, MD
Overview
Dr. Jyoti Datta, MD is a Pulmonologist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Datta works at
Locations
Jyoti S Datta MD Inc.1045 Atlantic Ave Ste 616, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 435-4473
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Datta and his staff, it can be a wait sometimes but im very satisfied being under his care
About Dr. Jyoti Datta, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- University Louisville Affil Hosps
- Med College Ohio Affil Hosps
- GN Med Coll, Amritsar, Punjab
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Datta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Datta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Datta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Datta works at
Dr. Datta has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Datta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Datta speaks Panjabi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Datta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datta.
