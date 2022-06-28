See All Plastic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Jyoti Arya, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jyoti Arya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Arya works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 487-1800
    Childrens Primary Care
    12395 El Camino Real Ste 112, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9940
    Kulreet K Chaudhary Apc
    9850 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-9940

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Green Hospital
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Breast Reconstruction
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Jyoti Arya and her staff in suite 112 are the best! Very professional, kind and compassionate. You can tell they are care about the patient and you as a human being. I went to see Dr. Arya for a consult for reconstruction options at same time of my mastectomy for a local recurrence of breast cancer. To complicate things even more I had radiation to that same side back in 2013. Dr. Arya explained all my options and what she believed to be best option given my background and current situation. It was a super stressful time for me and she was very patient with me during all my questions and follow up appointments. This was a huge decision for me and I finally said I’m just going to trust her. This was the best decision I ever made! She really cares about her patients and it shows. Thank you, Dr. Arya!!! When time came for surgery, it was almost cancelled in Jan 2022 with spike of Covid and no hospital beds. She fought for me to keep my surgery dates as having my latissimus flap reco
    Melanie E. — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Jyoti Arya, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285825927
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jyoti Arya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arya has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Arya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

