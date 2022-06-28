Dr. Jyoti Arya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyoti Arya, MD
Overview
Dr. Jyoti Arya, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 487-1800
-
2
Childrens Primary Care12395 El Camino Real Ste 112, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 554-9940
-
3
Kulreet K Chaudhary Apc9850 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9940
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jyoti Arya and her staff in suite 112 are the best! Very professional, kind and compassionate. You can tell they are care about the patient and you as a human being. I went to see Dr. Arya for a consult for reconstruction options at same time of my mastectomy for a local recurrence of breast cancer. To complicate things even more I had radiation to that same side back in 2013. Dr. Arya explained all my options and what she believed to be best option given my background and current situation. It was a super stressful time for me and she was very patient with me during all my questions and follow up appointments. This was a huge decision for me and I finally said I’m just going to trust her. This was the best decision I ever made! She really cares about her patients and it shows. Thank you, Dr. Arya!!! When time came for surgery, it was almost cancelled in Jan 2022 with spike of Covid and no hospital beds. She fought for me to keep my surgery dates as having my latissimus flap reco
About Dr. Jyoti Arya, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Arya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arya has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reduction and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Arya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.