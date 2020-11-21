Overview

Dr. Jyothsna Rayadurg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Buffalo Hospital, Cambridge Medical Center, CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital and Mora Hospital.



Dr. Rayadurg works at ALLINA MEDICAL CLINIC in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.