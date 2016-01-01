See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Hazel Crest, IL
Dr. Jyothsna Palla, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jyothsna Palla, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hazel Crest, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Palla works at Advocate Medical Group Hzl Crst in Hazel Crest, IL with other offices in South Holland, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Urological Specialists LLC
    3330 W 177th St Ste 1A, Hazel Crest, IL 60429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 799-1100
    Advocate Medical Group - South Holland
    100 W 162nd St, South Holland, IL 60473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 730-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes Type 1

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jyothsna Palla, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
    • 1437397023
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University
    • John H. Stroger Jr Hospital
    • Kakatiya Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jyothsna Palla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

