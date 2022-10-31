Overview

Dr. Jyothi Rereddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Murphy, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe.



Dr. Rereddy works at WellMed at Breckenridge in Murphy, TX with other offices in Rowlett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.