Dr. Jyothi Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jyothi Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jyothi Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, India. M.D|University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
-
1
Jyothi A. Reddy,M.D., FACG, FASGE,FACP9670 Magnolia Ave Ste 203, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 355-7502
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Exclusive Healthcare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
Yes—I've found Dr. Reddy to be a very professional MD. She is thorough in her choice of diagnostic aids and explains procedures and findings in a clear, easy to understand fashion.
About Dr. Jyothi Reddy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1033221007
Education & Certifications
- Kakatiya Medical College, India. M.D|University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.