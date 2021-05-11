See All Gastroenterologists in Riverside, CA
Dr. Jyothi Reddy, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jyothi Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kakatiya Medical College, India. M.D|University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Reddy works at Jyothi Reddy, MD in Riverside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jyothi A. Reddy,M.D., FACG, FASGE,FACP
    9670 Magnolia Ave Ste 203, Riverside, CA 92503 (951) 355-7502

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Community Hospital
  • Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Liver Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy With Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dieulafoy's Lesion Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Disorders Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Erosion Chevron Icon
Gastric Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gluten Sensitivity Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Helicobacter Pylori Gastrointestinal Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemostasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Pseudo-Obstruction in Adults Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Iron Overload Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Lower Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megaloblastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microcytic Hypochromic Anemia Chevron Icon
Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Pseudocyst Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Pernicious Anemia Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Schatzki's Ring Chevron Icon
Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Proctosigmoiditis Chevron Icon
Varices Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
Zenker's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 11, 2021
    Yes—I've found Dr. Reddy to be a very professional MD. She is thorough in her choice of diagnostic aids and explains procedures and findings in a clear, easy to understand fashion.
    Joe Coppinger — May 11, 2021
    About Dr. Jyothi Reddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033221007
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Kakatiya Medical College, India. M.D|University of Health Sciences / Kakatiya Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jyothi Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Gastritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

