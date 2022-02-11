Dr. Jyothi Rao-Mahadevia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao-Mahadevia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyothi Rao-Mahadevia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jyothi Rao-Mahadevia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Rao-Mahadevia works at
Locations
-
1
Shakthi Health and Wellness Center6816 Deerpath Rd Ste 201, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (301) 703-5067
-
2
Shakthi Health and Wellness Center2702 Back Acre Cir Ste 190C, Mount Airy, MD 21771 Directions (301) 703-5067
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao-Mahadevia?
Dr. Rao-Mahadevia is incredible! I am so thankful to God for leading me to her. Dr. Rao literally saved my life in a terrible situation, and continues to walk with me through this health crisis. She is responsible for making my life enjoyable again. Dr. Rao is incredibly kind, always available, listens attentively, has a wealth of knowledge and has connected me to other incredible health care professionals. Our world would be a much better place if there were more doctors like Dr. Rao.
About Dr. Jyothi Rao-Mahadevia, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1124003249
Education & Certifications
- Fellow, Anti-Aging, Regenerative & Functional Medicine, A4m
- Tufts University
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- University of South Florida
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao-Mahadevia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao-Mahadevia accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao-Mahadevia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao-Mahadevia works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao-Mahadevia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao-Mahadevia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao-Mahadevia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao-Mahadevia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.