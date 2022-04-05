Dr. Jyothi Paladugu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paladugu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyothi Paladugu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 908-2765
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Paladugu works WITH you not AT you - and for people who suffer from thyroid disease and just want someone to listen and to help you understand and to try different options - Dr. Paladugu is for you. I had to fired 3 endo's before I found Dr. Paladugu. I highly recommend her. And part of what makes her a great doctor is her STAFF! Seriously the nicest people in the industry and they run a smooth and tight schedule...I have never had to wait more than 10 minutes.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Dr. Paladugu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paladugu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paladugu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paladugu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paladugu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paladugu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paladugu speaks Hindi and Telugu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paladugu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paladugu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paladugu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paladugu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.