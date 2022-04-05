See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Jyothi Paladugu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jyothi Paladugu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Paladugu works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 220, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2765

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 05, 2022
    Dr. Paladugu works WITH you not AT you - and for people who suffer from thyroid disease and just want someone to listen and to help you understand and to try different options - Dr. Paladugu is for you. I had to fired 3 endo's before I found Dr. Paladugu. I highly recommend her. And part of what makes her a great doctor is her STAFF! Seriously the nicest people in the industry and they run a smooth and tight schedule...I have never had to wait more than 10 minutes.
    Heather D. — Apr 05, 2022
    About Dr. Jyothi Paladugu, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • Female
    • 1578790549
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville/University Louisville Hosp
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    • NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jyothi Paladugu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paladugu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paladugu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paladugu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paladugu works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Paladugu’s profile.

    Dr. Paladugu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paladugu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Paladugu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paladugu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paladugu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paladugu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

