Dr. Jyothi Mandava, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jyothi Mandava, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. 

Dr. Mandava works at Mandava Psychiatry in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mandava Psychiatry
    16091 Swingley Ridge Rd Ste 100, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 778-1195

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Wentzville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 07, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Mandava for over 3 years and love her. Very knowledgeable about mental health and medications. I've had a large stressor the past few months and she really cares about how I'm doing and asks about how I'm feeling and handling things and doesn't ask to just rate depression or anxiety or other vague questions
    — Sep 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jyothi Mandava, MD
    About Dr. Jyothi Mandava, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891809539
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jyothi Mandava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mandava works at Mandava Psychiatry in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Mandava’s profile.

    Dr. Mandava has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

