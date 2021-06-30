Overview

Dr. Jyothi Mallepalli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Gandhi Med Coll and is affiliated with Delhi Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Mallepalli works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Low Back Pain and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.