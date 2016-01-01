Dr. Challa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jyothi Challa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jyothi Challa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Springfield, OH.
Dr. Challa works at
Locations
Springfield148 W North St, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 323-5001Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Rutan Hospital
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Mt. Carmel
- MultiPlan
- Nationwide
- Ohio Health Choice
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jyothi Challa, MD
- Oncology
- English, Arabic
- 1528144250
Education & Certifications
- Medical Oncology
