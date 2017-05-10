Dr. Jyotheen Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jyotheen Karam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jyotheen Karam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Nephrology Associates - Murfreesboro1617 Williams Dr Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (629) 219-7733
Nephrology Associates - Nashville - White Bridge28 White Bridge Pike Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2065
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas River Park
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Karam is an outstanding nephrologist! His immediate attention to a serious condition helped to prevent further more serious conditions.
- Nephrology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Karam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karam has seen patients for Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Karam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.