Overview

Dr. Jyotheen Karam, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas River Park and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



Dr. Karam works at Nephrology Associates in Murfreesboro, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.