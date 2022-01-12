Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jyh Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Jyh Lu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Dr. Lu works at
Locations
Neurological Health PC3916 Prince St Ste 254, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (646) 409-4402
Neuro Health PC13620 38th Ave Ste 5A, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (646) 409-4402
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lu is an expert in his field, he is always listen to the patient‘s . I had a headache and other problems in the nervous system for years. He gave me detail explainations and treat necessary medications. I highly recommend him as one of the best doctor.
About Dr. Jyh Lu, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346313574
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve), Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.