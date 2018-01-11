Dr. Juvy Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juvy Young, MD
Overview
Dr. Juvy Young, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Young works at
Locations
Christopher B. Lin Inc.27725 Santa Margarita Pkwy Ste 225, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 305-8805
Sac Health System500 N Broadway, Blythe, CA 92225 Directions (904) 474-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young has been a great pediatric doctor for my kids, now 6 and 3 years old. She takes time to listen to concerns, diagnose and discuss. She isn’t quick to prescribe medications if other solutions are available. All of the office staff and nurses are loving and thoughtful. My kids are very comfortable going there. Once my daughter had to visit the ER, and before I called to schedule a follow up, Kelly called me and prioritized our appointment. Would highly recommend Dr. Young!
About Dr. Juvy Young, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young speaks Mandarin.
