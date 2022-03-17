Overview

Dr. Juveria Abdullah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Abdullah works at Integrative Health and Wellbeing in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.