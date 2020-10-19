See All General Surgeons in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Trujillo, Programa Academico De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.

Dr. Goicochea works at GOICOCHEA JUVENAL R MD OFFICE in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Next Generation Pediatrics LLC
    5622 Shields Dr, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 657-9445

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Cancer
Inguinal Hernia
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroid Cancer
Inguinal Hernia
Thyroid Nodule

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 19, 2020
    A wonderful physician; reassured me that my ventral hernia was a relatively simple and short surgery. Outstanding bedside manner. Highly experienced and with an "old world European/South American" manner; described to me by another MD as "the surgeon's surgeon." Dr Goicochea operates out of the Massachusetts Avenue Surgery Center which has low-volume personnel traffic and high COVID protocols, thus very safe. I am glad Dr Goicochea is in my life.
    Nigel, age 66 — Oct 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD

    General Surgery
    47 years of experience
    English, Italian and Spanish
    1528051919
    Education & Certifications

    Wash Hospital Center
    Universidad Nacional De Trujillo, Programa Academico De Medicina Humana
    General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goicochea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goicochea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goicochea accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Goicochea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goicochea works at GOICOCHEA JUVENAL R MD OFFICE in Bethesda, MD. View the full address on Dr. Goicochea’s profile.

    Dr. Goicochea has seen patients for Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goicochea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Goicochea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goicochea.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goicochea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goicochea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

