Overview

Dr. Juvenal Goicochea, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Trujillo, Programa Academico De Medicina Humana and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center.



Dr. Goicochea works at GOICOCHEA JUVENAL R MD OFFICE in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.