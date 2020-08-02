Dr. Jutharat Pattanachinda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pattanachinda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jutharat Pattanachinda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jutharat Pattanachinda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Siriraj Hosp U and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Locations
Simi Valley2655 1st St Ste 325, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 206-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pat a great doctor.My daughter has been going to her since she was a toddler.She feels very comfortable with her.
About Dr. Jutharat Pattanachinda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Minnan
- 1720077423
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Kosair Childrens Hospital
- Siriraj Hosp
- Siriraj Hosp U
- Pediatrics
