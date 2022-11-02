Overview

Dr. Justus Thomas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood.



Dr. Thomas works at Houston Eye Associates in Kingwood, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Drusen and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.