Overview

Dr. Justo Sataray Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PALESTINIAN AUTONOMOUS REGION and is affiliated with North Vista Hospital.



Dr. Sataray Jr works at Clinica Medica Del Pueblo in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.