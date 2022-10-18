Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justo Gonzalez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Justo Gonzalez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Justo Gonzalez M.d.2203 Garden St, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-4693
Miguel A Medina MD PA4420 S Hopkins Ave, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 268-4693
Parrish Medical Center951 N Washington Ave, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-4693
- Parrish Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr .Gonzalez is a wonderful Dr. Very professional and so experienced in Urology. I highly recommend this Dr. I give him a 10 stars
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1639204019
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Chinese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.