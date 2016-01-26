See All Oncologists in Salisbury, MD
Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Dar-es-salaam Fac Med and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.

Dr. Ngaiza works at Peninsula Regional Med Center in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidalhealth Peninsula
    100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 749-1282
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atlantic General Hospital
  • Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders
Anemia
Thrombocytosis
Bleeding Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ngaiza?

    Jan 26, 2016
    Wonderful bedside manner, extremely knowledgeable about my chronic illness. Lets me voice concerns and any questions I may have. Goes above and beyond for his patients and helps relieve fear with his calm demeanor. I had heard good things about him even before I got referred to him by my primary. Would not want anyone else at this point.
    Meg in Crisfield, MD — Jan 26, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ngaiza to family and friends

    Dr. Ngaiza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ngaiza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD.

    About Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Swahili
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992788137
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Dar-es-salaam Fac Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngaiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ngaiza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ngaiza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ngaiza works at Peninsula Regional Med Center in Salisbury, MD. View the full address on Dr. Ngaiza’s profile.

    Dr. Ngaiza has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngaiza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngaiza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngaiza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngaiza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngaiza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.