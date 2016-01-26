Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngaiza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Dar-es-salaam Fac Med and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Ngaiza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 749-1282MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ngaiza?
Wonderful bedside manner, extremely knowledgeable about my chronic illness. Lets me voice concerns and any questions I may have. Goes above and beyond for his patients and helps relieve fear with his calm demeanor. I had heard good things about him even before I got referred to him by my primary. Would not want anyone else at this point.
About Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Swahili
- 1992788137
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Washington Hospital Center
- U Dar-es-salaam Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ngaiza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngaiza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngaiza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngaiza works at
Dr. Ngaiza has seen patients for Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngaiza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ngaiza speaks Swahili.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngaiza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngaiza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngaiza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngaiza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.