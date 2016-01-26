Overview

Dr. Justinian Ngaiza, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U Dar-es-salaam Fac Med and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Ngaiza works at Peninsula Regional Med Center in Salisbury, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Thrombocytosis and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.