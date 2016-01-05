Dr. Somoza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Justine Somoza, MD
Overview
Dr. Justine Somoza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD.
Dr. Somoza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Chesapeake Womens Care PA2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 306, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-9700
-
2
Chesapeake Women's Care (waugh Chapel)2401 Brandermill Blvd Ste 310, Gambrills, MD 21054 Directions (410) 451-8952
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Somoza?
Dr. Somoza wound up being my delivering doctor and I couldn't have been more pleased! I had a bit of a medical emergency just prior to and during delivery, so I wound up with a C-section which is not what I wanted being a natural birth advocate. She knew this and did everything to calm me and reassure me and make me feel better about having the surgery. She also was very skillful in her actual technique leaving me with virtually no scar whatsoever!
About Dr. Justine Somoza, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1770784209
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Somoza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Somoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Somoza works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Somoza. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somoza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.