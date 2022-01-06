See All Neurosurgeons in Flint, MI
Neurosurgery
Dr. Justine Pearl, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flint, MI. 

Dr. Pearl works at Insight Institute/Neusgy/Neusci in Flint, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Insight Extended Care
    4800 S Saginaw St Ste 1800, Flint, MI 48507

  Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
  Munson Medical Center

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Stroke

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Polyneuropathy
Acoustic Neuroma
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Surgery
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Scoliosis
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Traumatic Brain Injury
Upper Back Pain
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Priority Health

    Jan 06, 2022
    Dr. Pearl is the kind of physician you dream about! She is compassionate, caring and treats each patient as her own family. Easy to talk to, she actually listens, understands your concerns and deals with them head on. I would recommend her to anyone experiencing chronic pain; if there's a way to alleviate that pain, she'll find it. I can finally walk again unaided, without pain, after several years. Seeing her was the best decision I've ever made. Excellent surgeon!
    Jan C — Jan 06, 2022
    Neurosurgery
    English, French
    1093260929
    Dr. Justine Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Pearl works at Insight Institute/Neusgy/Neusci in Flint, MI. View the full address on Dr. Pearl's profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

