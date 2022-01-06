Dr. Justine Pearl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justine Pearl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justine Pearl, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Flint, MI.
Dr. Pearl works at
Locations
-
1
Insight Extended Care4800 S Saginaw St Ste 1800, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 275-9152
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearl?
Dr. Pearl is the kind of physician you dream about! She is compassionate, caring and treats each patient as her own family. Easy to talk to, she actually listens, understands your concerns and deals with them head on. I would recommend her to anyone experiencing chronic pain; if there's a way to alleviate that pain, she'll find it. I can finally walk again unaided, without pain, after several years. Seeing her was the best decision I've ever made. Excellent surgeon!
About Dr. Justine Pearl, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
- 1093260929
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearl works at
Dr. Pearl speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.