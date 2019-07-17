Overview

Dr. Justine Lachmann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lachmann works at NYU Langone Cardiology Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.