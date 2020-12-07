See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Justina Taube, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justina Taube, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Taube works at Gulf Coast Oncology Associates in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Cancer & Treatment Center
    12811 Beamer Rd, Houston, TX 77089 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 503-2710
  2. 2
    Affinity Aesthetics Cosmetic Surgery Center
    2724 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 503-2710
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 07, 2020
    My experience several years ago was great! Dr. Taube was very personal and is a complement to her profession!
    Lila Hamilton — Dec 07, 2020
    About Dr. Justina Taube, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1922113505
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • University Of Houston, Central
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justina Taube, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taube is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taube has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taube has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taube works at Gulf Coast Oncology Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Taube’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Taube. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taube.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taube, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taube appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

