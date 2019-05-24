See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Justina Deitz, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Justina Deitz, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Deitz works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Fair Lawn, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Aliona Rudys MD
    19-21 Fair Lawn Ave, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 620-3390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Obesity

Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Pacificare Life and Health Insurance Co
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 24, 2019
    Dr. Deitz is incredibly personal and gets to know her patients. She wants to understand how you feel on the prescribed medicines. She is quick to report blood work results. The office phone system sometimes leaves you on hold too long but it's worth it. Also always on time for appointments which my former endo office never was. Highly recommend.
    — May 24, 2019
    About Dr. Justina Deitz, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699922880
    Education & Certifications

    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    • St. Lawrence University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justina Deitz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deitz has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Deitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

