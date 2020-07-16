Dr. Justina Breseno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breseno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justina Breseno, MD
Overview
Dr. Justina Breseno, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Breseno works at
Locations
-
1
Justina M. Breseno MD Inc.6485 Day St Ste 103, Riverside, CA 92507 Directions (951) 653-1683
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Breseno?
Dr. Breseno is a great doctor. She and her staff know my family and you feel like it's a personalized appointment. She listens and explains things well, and her staff is awesome too.
About Dr. Justina Breseno, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1558454355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breseno has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breseno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breseno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breseno works at
Dr. Breseno speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Breseno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breseno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breseno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breseno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.