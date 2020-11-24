Dr. Justin Ziemba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziemba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Ziemba, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Ziemba, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Ziemba works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Scheie Eye Institute of the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2891
-
2
Clinical Health Care Associates of New Jersey PC1865 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 Directions (215) 662-2891
-
3
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2078
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ziemba?
Wonderful doctor, took the time to explain things to me.
About Dr. Justin Ziemba, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1861710865
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ziemba has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziemba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziemba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ziemba works at
Dr. Ziemba has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Kidney Stone Removal and Closed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ziemba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziemba. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziemba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ziemba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ziemba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.