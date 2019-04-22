Dr. Justin Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Yan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Yan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.
Dr. Yan works at
Locations
Wheat Ridge3555 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 160 Bldg 9, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 963-0771
Arvada7850 Vance Dr Ste 225, Arvada, CO 80003 Directions (720) 764-6457Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Professional and chill at the same time. Also, very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Justin Yan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1184990962
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yan has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.