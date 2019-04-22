Overview

Dr. Justin Yan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Yan works at Advantage ENT - Wheat Ridge in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.