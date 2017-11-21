Overview

Dr. Justin Wudel, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Wudel works at Renew Facial Plastic Surgery in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.