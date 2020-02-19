Overview

Dr. Justin Woodruff, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center.



Dr. Woodruff works at Banner Orthopedic/GNS Specs in Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Unicompartmental Hip Surgery, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.