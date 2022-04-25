Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodhouse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD is a Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Dermatologic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and West Medical Center.
Dr. Woodhouse works at
Locations
-
1
Allied Dermatology And Skin Surgery3624 W Market St, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (866) 337-6631
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- West Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Woodhouse?
Dr. Woodhouse performed MOHS surgery on my lip. He is excellent! He took his time with me, explained everything well. During the recovery he was available to help with questions and throughout my recovery and follow up he has been equally attentive at making sure the area was healing well.
About Dr. Justin Woodhouse, MD
- Dermatologic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1225128556
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- R J & Lucille Carver Coll Med Univ Of Ia
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woodhouse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woodhouse accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woodhouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Woodhouse works at
Dr. Woodhouse has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woodhouse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Woodhouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woodhouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woodhouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woodhouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.