Dr. Justin Willer, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Justin Willer, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Willer works at JUSTIN WILLER, MD in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Trialspark Inc
    741 Ocean Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 859-8920

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Bell's Palsy

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 21, 2022
    i have been using him for many years. he treated my huniated disk and carpel tunnel. he is a very devoted and dedicated physician highly recommend.
    ida s feman — Feb 21, 2022
    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194719146
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Willer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Willer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Willer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Willer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Willer works at JUSTIN WILLER, MD in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Willer’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Willer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Willer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Willer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Willer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

