Overview

Dr. Justin Whiting, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.



Dr. Whiting works at Aspen Dental in Wyomissing, PA with other offices in Hazle Township, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.