Dr. Justin West, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin West, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin West, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.
Dr. West works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance1800 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 200, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. West?
Always knowledgeable and friendly along with his staff. Eager to answer questions and resolve your specific problem.
About Dr. Justin West, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1821397183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. West has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. West accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. West works at
Dr. West has seen patients for Shoulder Fracture Treatment, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. West on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.