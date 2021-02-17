Overview

Dr. Justin Weiner, DO is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Weiner works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Confusion, Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.