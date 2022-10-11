See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Deerfield Beach, FL
Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (29)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Weatherall works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach
    3313 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste 202, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Boca Raton
    670 Glades Rd Ste 300, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 29 ratings
Patient Ratings (29)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

Oct 11, 2022
Dr. Saperstein referred my mom to Dr Weatherall for an ankle evaluation pre-knee replacement. We were so worried about the arthritic ankle stability. Dr weatherall greeted us with a smile, evaluated X-rays and ankle, his assessment, ankle brace and surgical clearance! Mom wore her brace for the first 4hrs, instant relief! We are so thankful for Dr.Weatherall’s kindness, skills and knowledge. Dr Saperstein & Dr Weatherall are excellent physicians!
Yami Valdes — Oct 11, 2022
Photo: Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD
About Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Specialties
17 years of experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
English, Spanish
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
1669677928
  • 1669677928
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Orthocarolina O.L. Miller Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Institute Foot &amp;amp; Ankle Fellowship|Orthocarolina O.L. Miller Foot &amp;amp;amp; Ankle Institute Foot &amp;amp;amp; Ankle Fellowship
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York University Hospital For Joint Diseases
Residency
Internship
  • New York University - Bellevue Hospital Center|New York University-Bellevue Hospital Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Medical Education
Orthopedic Surgery
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weatherall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Weatherall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Weatherall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Weatherall has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weatherall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

29 patients have reviewed Dr. Weatherall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weatherall.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weatherall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weatherall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

