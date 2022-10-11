Overview

Dr. Justin Weatherall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Weatherall works at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care | Deerfield Beach in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

