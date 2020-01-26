Dr. Justin Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Wallace, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 134 Industrial Park Rd, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 832-4313
Excela Health Quickcare LLC8775 Norwin Ave, Irwin, PA 15642 Directions (724) 261-5556
Hospital Affiliations
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. I was pleasantly surprised. Dr Wallace takes time to be sure all of my questions and concerns were taken care of. He genuinely cares about his patients! I very highly recommend Dr Wallace!!
About Dr. Justin Wallace, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1033372594
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Vascular Surgery
