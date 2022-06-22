Dr. Justin Walden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Walden, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.
CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 300, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Excellent. He is a down to earth, and quite eloquent physician who explains every detail without dumbing but down, yet explaining what procedures took place and telling you what to expect. He is also friendly and thoughtful.
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1215257308
- San Francisco Shoulder, Elbow, and Hand Clinic
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
Dr. Walden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Walden using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Walden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.