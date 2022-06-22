See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Hot Springs National Park, AR
Dr. Justin Walden, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Walden, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Walden works at CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs
    1662 Higdon Ferry Rd Ste 300, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Ankle Fracture
Hip Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Ankle Fracture
Hip Fracture

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Ankle Fracture
Hip Fracture
Joint Pain
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Gout
Hand Fracture
Herniated Disc
Humerus Fracture
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Achilles Tendinitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis
Baker's Cyst
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Bunion
Chronic Neck Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Elbow Injuries
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Disorders
Knee Fracture
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Osteosarcoma
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Disorders
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture
Wrist Fracture

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

Jun 22, 2022
Excellent. He is a down to earth, and quite eloquent physician who explains every detail without dumbing but down, yet explaining what procedures took place and telling you what to expect. He is also friendly and thoughtful.
Kathryn J. Cherry — Jun 22, 2022
About Dr. Justin Walden, MD

Specialties
  • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1215257308
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • San Francisco Shoulder, Elbow, and Hand Clinic
Internship
  • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
Medical Education
  • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justin Walden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Walden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Walden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Walden works at CHI St. Vincent Orthopedic Clinic - Hot Springs in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Walden’s profile.

Dr. Walden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Walden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

