Dr. Justin Wade, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Barry Univ and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale and Dallas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Wade works at Beltline Foot and Ankle Specs in Mesquite, TX with other offices in Wylie, TX and Forney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.