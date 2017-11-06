Overview

Dr. Justin Virojanapa, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Virojanapa works at UC Health in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.