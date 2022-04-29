See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Justin Vigil, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Justin Vigil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Vigil works at HILL COUNTRY PAIN ASSOCIATES PA in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Fredericksburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 582-6600
  2. 2
    Fredericksburg
    1011 S State Highway 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 384-5570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hill Country Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Apr 29, 2022
    I found Dr Vigil after years of ineffective pain treatment from other pain specialists. I treasure this caring doctor who listens & really tries to help you. He does NOT assume all women are just complainers who want attention or drugs but are not really suffering. He offers treatment options that actually help reduce your pain and increase your quality of life. He is a rare treasure with NO stereotypes about complaining women who don’t really have bad pain! My pain treatments vary but do reduce or eliminate my pain, at least for awhile (disk problems are difficult to prove and treat). He tries things until he finds the best treatment. Although some patients are merely drug seekers, he doesn’t assume every women is a drug seeker or hypochondriac. Most staff are sweet and helpful, especially his nurse assistant. His longtime procedure nurses are wonderful and provide quality care during various procedures requiring either sedation and/or imaging. I’m so grateful I found him!
    Suzanne Smith — Apr 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Justin Vigil, MD
    About Dr. Justin Vigil, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1346223211
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tx Med School San Antonio
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    • St. Mary's University San Antonio
    • Pain Medicine
