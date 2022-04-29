Dr. Justin Vigil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vigil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Vigil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Vigil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Vigil works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office14800 San Pedro Ave Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 582-6600
-
2
Fredericksburg1011 S State Highway 16, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (866) 384-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Admar
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Systems
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Elder Health Pennsylvania
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Harrington Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vigil?
I found Dr Vigil after years of ineffective pain treatment from other pain specialists. I treasure this caring doctor who listens & really tries to help you. He does NOT assume all women are just complainers who want attention or drugs but are not really suffering. He offers treatment options that actually help reduce your pain and increase your quality of life. He is a rare treasure with NO stereotypes about complaining women who don’t really have bad pain! My pain treatments vary but do reduce or eliminate my pain, at least for awhile (disk problems are difficult to prove and treat). He tries things until he finds the best treatment. Although some patients are merely drug seekers, he doesn’t assume every women is a drug seeker or hypochondriac. Most staff are sweet and helpful, especially his nurse assistant. His longtime procedure nurses are wonderful and provide quality care during various procedures requiring either sedation and/or imaging. I’m so grateful I found him!
About Dr. Justin Vigil, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346223211
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- St. Mary's University San Antonio
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vigil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vigil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vigil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vigil works at
Dr. Vigil has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vigil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vigil speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Vigil. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vigil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vigil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vigil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.