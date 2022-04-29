Overview

Dr. Justin Vigil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vigil works at HILL COUNTRY PAIN ASSOCIATES PA in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Fredericksburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.