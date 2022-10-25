Overview

Dr. Justin Trivax, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Trivax works at Millennium Cardiology in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.