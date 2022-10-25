Dr. Justin Trivax, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivax is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Trivax, MD
Overview
Dr. Justin Trivax, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Trivax works at
Locations
-
1
Mhp Cardiology32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 115, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 354-9666
-
2
Millennium Diagnostic Center28625 Northwestern Hwy Ste 150, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 945-0000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivax?
Fantastic bedside manner, and really put us at ease. Fully explained everything to us, and the why, where's and how's of all. Ensured that all of our questions were answered, and he truly made us feel as if he cared not only about the physical wellbeing, but the emotional wellbeing as well. Great doctor! I will not be going to any other cardiologist!
About Dr. Justin Trivax, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174566095
Education & Certifications
- Wm Beaumont Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivax has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivax accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivax works at
Dr. Trivax has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivax on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivax. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.