Dr. Justin To, MD
Dr. Justin To, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Flushing, NY.
Flushing Hospital Medical Center4500 Parsons Blvd, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5440
Allan J Jacobs MD14601 45th Ave Ste 203, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-5792
- Montefiore Medical Center
Best doctor and surgeon around. I was nervous after hearing about my condition and upcoming surgery. He came highly recommended and I am blessed he performed my surgery. Phenomenal!!! Simply amazing.
Dr. To has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. To accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. To has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. To on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.
