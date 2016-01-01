Overview

Dr. Justin Tidwell, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Tidwell works at UMC Cancer Center in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.