Dr. Justin Thulin, MD

Dermatology
3 (17)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Justin Thulin, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Thulin works at JUSTIN F THULIN, MD in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Justin F Thulin, MD
    1151 E 3900 S Ste B259, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 266-7325

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening

Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Justin Thulin, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023057098
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Justin Thulin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thulin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thulin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thulin works at JUSTIN F THULIN, MD in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Thulin’s profile.

    Dr. Thulin has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thulin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thulin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

