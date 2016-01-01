Overview

Dr. Justin Thulin, MD is a Dermatologist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.



Dr. Thulin works at JUSTIN F THULIN, MD in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.