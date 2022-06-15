Overview

Dr. Justin Thottam, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Thottam works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Doral, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

