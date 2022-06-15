Dr. Justin Thottam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Justin Thottam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Justin Thottam, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Thottam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miami Neuroscience Institute8400 NW 53rd St Ste F104, Doral, FL 33166 Directions
-
2
Miami Cancer Institute1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 320, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thottam?
The stiffness of my lower back reduced 50% getting up in the morning, still working on my balance, Dr Thottan is excellent.
About Dr. Justin Thottam, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Spanish
- 1912326497
Education & Certifications
- Spine Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
- Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, N.Y., Served as Chief Resident
- Osteopathic Medicine, Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, N.Y.
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thottam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thottam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thottam works at
Dr. Thottam has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thottam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thottam speaks Spanish.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Thottam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thottam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thottam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thottam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.