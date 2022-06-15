See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Doral, FL
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
5 (165)
Overview

Dr. Justin Thottam, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital and Baptist Hospital Of Miami.

Dr. Thottam works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in Doral, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Neuroscience Institute
    8400 NW 53rd St Ste F104, Doral, FL 33166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Miami Cancer Institute
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 320, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Miami Hospital
  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 165 ratings
Patient Ratings (165)
5 Star
(155)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 15, 2022
The stiffness of my lower back reduced 50% getting up in the morning, still working on my balance, Dr Thottan is excellent.
Maria Perez — Jun 15, 2022
About Dr. Justin Thottam, DO

  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
  • English, Spanish
  • 1912326497
Education & Certifications

  • Spine Medicine, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
  • Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, N.Y., Served as Chief Resident
  • Osteopathic Medicine, Nassau University Medical Center, East Meadow, N.Y.
  • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Justin Thottam, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thottam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thottam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thottam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thottam has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thottam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

165 patients have reviewed Dr. Thottam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thottam.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thottam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thottam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

